FIFA opens World Cup broadcast bid in Italy after $100 million loss in value
Deadline to register interest for potential bidders set for Feb. 16
FIFA invited offers on Thursday for its 2022 World Cup broadcast rights in Italy, where a late-struck deal for the previous tournament ended up losing around $100 million in value.
FIFA said potential bidders have a deadline to register interest of Feb., 16 — more than five weeks before European qualifying groups for the World Cup begin. Most of the 2022 broadcast deals in major markets worldwide were signed years ago.
A deal was made one month later with broadcaster Mediaset for a reported $78 million euros (then $93 million), at around half the value of the 2014 World Cup rights.
Even with a shortfall in expected revenue from Italy, FIFA earned $3.13 billion in broadcasting deals during the 2015-18 commercial cycle, with $920 million from Europe.
The group winner in November qualifies to play in Qatar. The runner-up advances to a two-round playoffs bracket scheduled in March 2022.
FIFA also invited offers on Thursday in a separate process to sell Italian broadcast rights to the 2023 Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.