Canada to stage 13 games at 2026 FIFA World Cup between Toronto and Vancouver

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

B.C. Place in Vancouver to host 7 games; 6 games to be played at Toronto's BMO Field

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
A wide shot of a soccer field with men's players practicing on it.
Toronto's BMO field, pictured above, will be host to six games at the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the first-ever FIFA World Cup game held in Canada on Jun. 12, 2026. B.C. Place in Vancouver will be host to seven games. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press/File)

As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games.

The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Toronto's BMO Field will host the Canadian men in the opening game on Canadian soil on June 12.

Canada will stage 10 opening-round games — split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver, which will host Canada's two other opening-round matches at B.C. Place Stadium.

Toronto and Vancouver will each stage a round-of-32 knockout game with Vancouver also hosting a round-of-16 match.

A low shot of a soccer stadium through a soccer net is displayed.
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium, pictured above, will be host to seven games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Canada's final two group-stage games on Jun. 18 and Jun. 24. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/File)

The U.S. plays its first group game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Seattle will also host U.S. group games.

The 2026 tournament was initially planned for 80 games, with the U.S. expected to host 60 and Canada and the U.S, getting 10 apiece. The group phase was subsequently enlarged, adding an additional 24 games.

WATCH | Interim coach Biello hopes to lead Canada into 2026 World Cup:

CANMNT interim head coach hoping to coach team at 2026 World Cup

5 months ago
Duration 1:28
CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux speaks to CANMNT interim head coach Mauro Biello about what he hopes he can bring to the job.

There are 16 host cities — two in Canada, three in Mexico and the rest in the U.S. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the most with nine.

With 45 teams still to qualify, the full schedule will have to wait until the tournament draw in December 2025.

