FIFA ends India ban, clears country to host U-17 Women's World Cup
India's federation suspended last week 'due to undue influence from 3rd parties'
FIFA lifted a suspension of India's soccer federation on Friday that ensured the country can host the Under-17 Women's World Cup in October.
The move was expected this week after India's Supreme Court handed back control of the national soccer federation to its administration — restoring management of the body to soccer officials as FIFA wanted.
The tactic is sometimes used by FIFA to protect its member federations by exerting leverage over government or legal authorities that seek to influence soccer at national level.
The court had in May ousted Praful Patel as president of the All India Football Federation for not holding elections that were due by December 2020 and for continuing in the position past that date. Patel is a member of FIFA's ruling council as one of Asia's elected delegates.
The Under-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled for Oct. 11-30 with four games on the opening day, including host India against the United States.
