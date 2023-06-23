U.S. to host 2025 Club World Cup, Canada could get some games

The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

It comes a year before the U.S. shares host duties of the Men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

FIFA praised "the United States' position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery" of the 2026 tournament.

The Seattle Sounders also are in the lineup for the Club World Cup as the 2022 champion of North American soccer region CONCACAF. The Americans should get another entry as the host nation.

