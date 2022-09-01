Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

FIFA bans Zimbabwe soccer official for sexually harassing female refs

FIFA judges banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years on Thursday for sexually harassing female referees.

Obert Zhoya found guilty of 'abusing his position to sexually harass' 3 women

The Associated Press ·
A picture shows the FIFA logo during a press conference held by the president of the football's governing body at the FIFA Executive Football Summit in 2019. FIFA judges banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years on Thursday for sexually harassing female referees. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA judges banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years on Thursday for sexually harassing female referees.

Obert Zhoya was found guilty of "abusing his position to sexually harass" three women, FIFA said in announcing the verdict of its ethics committee. He was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,300 US).

Zhoya had been secretary general of the Zimbabwe Football Association's referees committee with influence over training match officials and appointing them to games.

FIFA said evidence including written statements from the women led to the charges against Zhoya being proven. The allegations were first reported in 2020.

The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior soccer officials in Afghanistan and Haiti. An investigation is ongoing in Gabon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now