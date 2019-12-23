Skip to Main Content
FIFA bans Bahrain player 10 games for racist gesture towards Hong Kong fans
Soccer

FIFA has barred Bahrain soccer player Sayed Baqer 10 games for racism in a Nov. 14 World Cup qualifier in Hong Kong. He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs.

Sayed Baqer caught on video after Nov. 14 World Cup qualifier

The Associated Press ·
Sayed Baqer, above middle, had his slanted-eye gesture in Hong Kong captured on camera and has been suspended 10 games by FIFA. (Kariim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)

The strong punishment has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban for racism was being doubled to 10 games.

In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.

The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs.

