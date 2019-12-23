FIFA bans Bahrain player 10 games for racist gesture towards Hong Kong fans
Sayed Baqer caught on video after Nov. 14 World Cup qualifier
FIFA has banned a Bahrain player for 10 games for racism in a World Cup qualifier.
After a tense week in, something to cheer for fans at Hong Kong Stadium. Hugely credible World Cup qualifying draw with Bahrain, marred slightly by an apparent racist gesture by Bahrain player at the end of the match <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HongKongProstests?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HongKongProstests</a> <a href="https://t.co/u24ToT3iF7">pic.twitter.com/u24ToT3iF7</a>—@pjrydo
Baqer was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs.
In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.
The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs.