FIFA bans ex-Nigeria coach for life over match-fixing bribes
FIFA has banned former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia for life for receiving bribes to fix soccer matches.
Governing body opened ethics case in February
It is the latest punishment from the investigation into Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal.
FIFA didn't specify which games Siasia took money to manipulate. He coached Nigeria from December 2010 through October 2011 and again in 2016 when he also coached the men's under-23s team to bronze at the Rio Olympics.
FIFA opened the ethics case into Siasia only in February, and also fined him $50,000 US on Friday.
