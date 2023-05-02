Content
Federal government considers financial audit of Canada Soccer, sport minister says

Canada's sport minister says the federal government is looking at the tools it can use to investigate Canada Soccer, including the potential for an audit of the organization's finances.

Move follows testimony from ex-presidents, players of the board on safe sport

The Canadian Press ·
Minister of Sport speaks during during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Canada' sport minister Pascale St-Onge says the federal government is considering an audit of Canada Soccer's finances, It previously ordered an audit into Hockey Canada to investigate whether public funds were used to settle sexual assault cases. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Pascale St-Onge says a decision on whether an audit will take place will be announced when the government is ready.

The government previously ordered an audit in to Hockey Canada to investigate whether public funds were used to settle sexual assault cases.

The move comes after testimony from several former Canada Soccer presidents and players to the Standing Committee on Heritage investigating safe sport.

Former Canada Soccer president Earl Cochrane testified to the committee defending a business deal that allows Canada Soccer Business, an independent entity, to oversee and retain funds from the marketing and broadcasting rights of the national teams in exchange for an annual payment to the soccer body.

Canada's women's soccer captain Christine Sinclair also delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before the committee in March citing a "culture of secrecy and obstruction."

She also spoke of the preference given to the men's national team despite the women's team being more successful in recent years.

WATCH | Canada Soccer execs questioned over treatment of women's team:

Canada Soccer execs questioned over treatment of women's team

1 month ago
Duration 1:44
Canada Soccer executives were questioned by MPs about their treatment of the women's soccer team in Ottawa Thursday. One executive says he apologized to Christine Sinclair after she called him out for using sexist language to recall a conversation.
