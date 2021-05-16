Skip to Main Content
Soccer·NWSL ROUNDUP

Canada's Evelyne Viens helps power Gotham FC to season-opening victory

Canada’s Evelyne Viens helped power the NJ/NY Gotham FC to victory as the National Women's Soccer League kicked off its 9th season on Saturday.

L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., native sets up winner against NWSL's Houston Dash

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Evelyne Viens, seen in this file photo from 2020, provided the game-winning assist during Gotham FC's 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash in NWSL season-opening action on Saturday. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Canada's Evelyne Viens helped power the NJ/NY Gotham FC to victory as the National Women's Soccer League kicked off its 9th season.

Viens, a native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., set up the game-winning goal in her team's 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Whitby, Ont., native Kailen Sheridan picked up the win in goal, finishing with four saves.

While American Midge Purce provided the finish, it was Viens who spearheaded the charge—collecting a loose ball and running at full pace against a scurrying Houston backline. 

Having drawn the defenders towards her, the 24-year-old Canadian's pass found Purce storming down the wing and into the 18-yard-box.

  

The forward then coolly pretended to cut inside, losing her defender, before taking a quick step back toward the outside and firing a low shot beyond the outstretched fingers of the diving keeper and into the far corner.

The match also featured fellow Canadian internationals Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman and Nichelle Prince. All three started for the Dash, with Schmidt and Prince picking up yellow cards. 

The victory also marks a much-needed victory for Gotham, who fell to the Portland Thorns in a penalty shootout defeat in the Challenge Cup final earlier in the month. 

WATCH | Sinclair scores milestone goal in Challenge Cup final:

Christine Sinclair reaches new milestone with opening goal in NWSL Challenge Cup final

Sports

8 days ago
1:25
Already the all-time leading international goal scorer, Sinclair's 60th league goal makes her the leading scorer among active players in all NWSL competitions. 1:25

In other action, expansion sides Racing Louisville and Kansas City battled to a 0-0 draw. 

In the late game, the OL Reign and the North Carolina Courage also fought to a scoreless draw.

WATCH | Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead amid pandemic concerns?

Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead, amid pandemic concerns?

Power and Politics

5 days ago
8:44
"Everything we're following with both Japan and public health authorities and the Olympic movement, say we are a go for July 23rd," says Dick Pound, member of the International Olympic Committee, "I've got my ticket". 8:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now