Canadian international Eustaquio scores 2nd Champions League goal in Porto win

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored as Porto defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Champions League play Tuesday to finish atop Group B.

Brazilian winger Galeno beat Atletico defender Stefan Savic to the ball down the left flank, headed toward the penalty box and sent in a low cross than an onrushing Eustaquio hammered into the corner of the net before being chopped down in a tackle.

When Stephen Eustáquio first committed to Canada, I thought there was no way he’d be able to play for Portugal anyways. Now, I’m not so sure. Another Champions League goal for the Leamington, ON native <a href="https://t.co/F9aytFpriN">pic.twitter.com/F9aytFpriN</a> —@MichaelSingh94

The 24th-minute strike was the second career Champions League goal for the 25-year-old Eustaquio, expected to be one of the main cogs in the Canadian midfield at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Canadian, who has been named Canada Soccer's player of the month for October along with Evelyne Viens, has three goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the men's national team.

Eustaquio's effort served as Porto's 1.000th goal at the club's stadium, Estádio do Dragão.

Porto lost its first two Champions League matches this season and wasn't expected to advance from a group in which Atletico Madrid was the heavy favourite.

But on Tuesday, it was Atletico lamenting a last-place finish and Porto celebrating the group win.

More Canadians advance

Eustaquio will be joined by more Canadian internationals in the Champions League knockout round.

Star Alphonso Davies of Germany's Bayern Munich helped his club qualify atop of groups C with a perfect Champions League record.

Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin have also advanced to the round of 16, as Belgium's Club Brugge finished second, just behind Eustaquio's Porto FC, in group B action.

Former Canada's men's national soccer team captain Scott Arfield saw his club Rangers of Scotland finish at the bottom of group A with six defeats in six games.