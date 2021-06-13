Fan seriously injured in fall from stands during England-Croatia Euro 2020 match: reports

According to multiple reports, a fan is reportedly in serious condition after falling from the stands during the England-Croatia Euro 2020 match at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after kickoff during England's 1-0 victory.

According to both Sky Sports News and The Sun, a Wembley spokesperson said, "We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kickoff in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation."

Sky Sports News said the incident has been confirmed by UEFA, which declined further comment, citing privacy reasons.

Attendance at Wembley Stadium was reported at 18,497.

