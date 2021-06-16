Gareth Bale plays provider as Wales downs Turkey to edge closer to spot in last 16

Gareth Bale set up both goals and missed a penalty in Wales' 2-0 victory over Turkey on Wednesday at the European Championship.

Bale played a lobbed pass over the defense and Aaron Ramsey chested it down before knocking it past onrushing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 42nd minute. Connor Roberts scored the second goal in the final seconds of injury time after Bale dribbled along the touchline from a short corner.

The win moved the Welsh closer to a place in the last 16 with four points in Group A. Turkey has zero points after losing both of its matches.

Bale had chance to score one himself in the 61st minute but he sent his penalty kick over the bar after being tripped by Zeki Celik on the edge of the area.

The Wales captain hasn't scored for his country in 13 games. His last goal came against Croatia in Euro 2020 qualifying in October 2019.

Ramsey had more chances to score before finally giving his team the lead, including scooping the ball over the bar in the 24th when one-on-one with Cakir.

Turkey captain Burak Yilmaz had five shots but couldn't convert any of them, most notably when he missed an excellent chance early in the second half. He volleyed over the bar from close range when a corner was headed on to him.

Turkey had strong support from traveling fans and many locals in close ally Azerbaijan. The presidents of both Turkey and Azerbaijan were in attendance.

Miranchuk gives Russia something to smile about

With a slick one-two and a beautiful curling shot, Aleksei Miranchuk finally gave Russia something to smile about at the European Championship.

The left-footed playmaker produced the one moment of class in a chaotic game Wednesday to give Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and its first points at Euro 2020.

The pessimism that followed the Russians' 3-0 loss to Belgium in their opening Group B game was replaced by loud cheers and jubilant chants of "ROSS-I-YA" at the final whistle at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

A loss would have left Russia with an extremely difficult task to qualify for the knockout stage, given its last match is a trip to Denmark on Monday.

Now Russia is tied on points with the Finns, who missed the chance to reach the last 16 with a game to spare with a second straight victory in their first major soccer tournament. Their first victory was 1-0 over Denmark in a match marked by Christian Eriksen's collapse.

Aleksei Miranchuk of Russia celebrates his game-winning goal against Finland. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images)

It came as no surprise that Artem Dzyuba was involved in Miranchuk's superbly taken goal, which wasn't in keeping with the overall standard of a game.

The big centre forward was the focal point of all Russia's attacks, though this one involved him using good footwork instead of his renowned aerial prowess.

Miranchuk collected the ball on the edge of the area and slipped a short ball forward to Dzyuba, who laid it off deftly back to the playmaker. Miranchuk took one touch to cut inside Finland defender Daniel O'Shaughnessy and, with barely any back-lift, floated his shot beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and into the top corner.

Finland coach Markku Kanerva had expressed his concern ahead of the game that his players might still be traumatized by the incident involving Eriksen on Saturday.

Yet Finland, cheered on by about 4,000 fans who made the 200-kilometer journey from the Finnish border to St. Petersburg, was the better team in the early stages and had a headed goal by Joel Pohjanpalo ruled out by video review in the third minute.

Russia was humiliated at times by Belgium in its opening group game but found Finland's midfield — missing captain Tim Sparv — much easier to dominate, with Miranchuk and Aleksandr Golovin standing out.

Russian defender hospitalized after suspected spinal injury

Russia defender Mario Fernandes was cleared of any damage to his vertebra after being taken to the hospital following a fall .

The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back.

Fernandes was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.

Russian defender Mario Fernandes is stretchered off the field and taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury after landing on his back during Russia's 1-0 win over Finland at Euro 2020 on Wednesday. (Kirill Kudryavtsev - Pool/Getty Images)

The Russian team said Fernandes was free to fly with the team to Moscow and will be kept under observation by medical staff ahead of the final group match against Denmark on Monday.

It will come as a relief for Russia, which has been hit by personnel problems before and during the tournament.

Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Tuesday after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday, defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a warmup for a pre-tournament friendly, and winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.