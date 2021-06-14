Patrik Schick's 2-goal effort against Scotland vaults Czechs to Group D lead

Patrik Schick scored twice, including an extraordinary 45-metre effort from just inside the halfway line, to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 win over Scotland in their European Championship opener at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Monday.

The 25-year-old forward put the Czechs in front three minutes before halftime as he towered above two defenders to power home a header, but his second goal seven minutes into the second half will almost certainly be one of the tournament's greatest.

A blocked effort in midfield saw the ball fall to Schick, who spotted Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and fired an audacious long-range left-footed lob that curled through the air with unerring accuracy to thunder into an empty net.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke refused to blame Marshall and instead heaped praise on Schick.

"If [Marshall] had been on his line he would have caught it but sometimes you have to credit the goalscorer," Clarke told an online news conference after the match.

"He produced a marvelous finish and from there it becomes a difficult afternoon. We showed good invention and had chances to get back into the game but the breaks went against us at the wrong time."

Schick said he had anticipated he would catch Marshall in no man's land and added the Czechs headed into the game well prepared for Scotland's tactics.

"I saw him [off his line], I checked in the first half when this situation would come," he told the BBC. "I was checking where he was standing."

The win put the Czechs above England, who beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, at the top of the Group D standings.

