Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod agrees to new contract with NWSL's Pride
Veteran has been with Orlando since 2020, has started each of the team's 4 regular-season games this season
Veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod has agreed to a new contract that will keep her with the Orlando Pride through the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season.
The 39-year-old from St. Albert, Alta, has won 120 caps for Canada.
McLeod, who has been with Orlando since 2020, has started each of the Pride's four regular-season matches in 2022.
"Erin is an integral part of our club and we're excited to be able to extend her time in Orlando. She is a fantastic athlete, a strong leader, and a pleasure to work with on a daily basis," Orlando Pride general manager Ian Fleming said in a statement. "Erin exemplifies what it means to be a professional. Her positive influence and support of her teammates are traits that we want to be the foundation of what we're building, and having her as a member of our Pride for an additional year was an easy decision for everyone involved."
McLeod began her club career with the Vancouver Whitecaps in the now-defunct USL W-League in 2004. She has also played for the Washington Freedom (2009), Sweden's Dalsjofors GoIF (2011-12), Chicago Red Stars (2013), Houston Dash (2014-15), Sweden's FC Rosengard (2016-17) and Vaxjo DFF (2018-19) before joining the Pride.
