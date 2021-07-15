England player abused by racists slams social media giants

One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team's loss in the final of the European championship condemned social media companies Thursday for doing too little to block "hateful and hurtful" messages on their platforms.

In comments directed at Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Bukayo Saka said he didn't want anyone else to be targeted by the kind of messages he and teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received after the three Black players missed penalty kicks during the shootout that ended Sunday's game.

"I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that [it] is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages," the 19-year-old Saka wrote on Instagram. "There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football."

The U.K. Football Policing Unit is investigating potential hate crimes linked to the online abuse, and four people have already been arrested, according to a statement from the National Police Chiefs Council.

WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses online racist abuse after Euro Cup final:

Online racial abuse in Euro Cup aftermath Sports 12:05 Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin, to discuss the online racial abuse directed at English soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, after the 2020 Euro Cup final. 12:05

"We are working very closely with social media platforms, who are providing data we need to progress inquiries," Cheshire police Chief Constable Mark Roberts, who leads soccer policing nationwide, said. "If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions."

The hate crime investigation follows a night of widespread crime and disorder during and after Sunday's European Football Championship match. As of Tuesday, authorities around the country had made 264 arrests linked to 897 incidents surrounding the final, the police chiefs said.