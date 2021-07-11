Ticketless fans storm Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Fans without tickets have stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy.
'Small group of people' pass security, gain access to England-Italy championship final, stadium officials say
Wembley Stadium says, "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium."
Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats.
Wembley's statement says officials "are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."
The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.
