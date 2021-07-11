Skip to Main Content
Soccer·EURO 2020

Ticketless fans storm Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Fans without tickets have stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy.

'Small group of people' pass security, gain access to England-Italy championship final, stadium officials say

The Associated Press ·
Stewards replace barricades after they were knocked over by supporters outside Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy. (David Cliff/The Associated Press)

Fans without tickets have stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy.

Wembley Stadium says, "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium."

Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats.

Wembley's statement says officials "are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now