Canada's Alphonso Davies subbed off Bundesliga game after kick to the head

Canadian soccer standout Alphonso Davies had to leave Bayern Munich's game against host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after taking a boot to the face.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park when Davies challenged Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Canadian.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham's boot connected with his face. The 21-year-old from Edmonton then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

Davies was substituted. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

Bayern, which has won the past 10 German league titles, played to a 2-2 draw with Dortmund. They sit third in the standings with 16 points (four wins, four ties and a loss) in nine games.

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane scored for the defending champions. Youssoufa Moukoko and Anthony Modeste, in stoppage time, replied for the home team.

Instrumental to the Canadian men's national soccer team, Davies missed Canada's final six CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition.

He returned to the fold for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao and Honduras in June.

Canada's head coach John Herdman will select a 26-player roster to bring to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set for Nov.20 to Dec. 18.

The Canadian squad will play its first match in the tournament in 36 years when it takes on world No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23.

Canada will then face Croatia on Nov. 28 before wrapping up Group F action in a match-up with Morocco on Dec. 1.