Alphonso Davies, Ayo Akinola highlight Canada's Gold Cup squad, Jonathan David among key omissions
Goalkeeper Milan Borjan, midfielders Scott Arfield, Atiba Hutchinson also out
Alphonso Davies and Ayo Akinola highlight Canada's 23-man CONCACAF Gold Cup squad that features a mix of youth and experience.
Davies, a star left back for Bayern Munich, is one of 12 players with Gold Cup experience on the team, which was unveiled by Soccer Canada on Thursday.
Canada Soccer's Men's National Team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> 🍁 <a href="https://t.co/kDdvSH2SnI">https://t.co/kDdvSH2SnI</a> <a href="https://t.co/5s5IfwVg9w">pic.twitter.com/5s5IfwVg9w</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
Just 20 years old, Davies is already a veteran of three Gold Cup campaigns. He was tied for top scorer with three goals and named the best young player at the 2017 tournament.
The 20-year-old Akinola was born in Detroit but moved to Canada when he was one. He made his debut for the U.S. senior side in December, scoring in a 6-0 win over El Salvador, but was not cap-tied since the match was a friendly.
Canada will be without some key players due to injury or preparation ahead of the 2021-22 European season, including midfielder Scott Arfield, goalkeeper Milan Borjan, forward Jonathan David, and midfielder Atiba Hutchinson, a veteran of 85 caps who has served as the national team's captain.
