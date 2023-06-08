Canada coach Bev Priestman names roster for camp ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada coach Bev Priestman has named her roster for a camp in Australia prior to next month's FIFA Women's World Cup, including several players who have been racing to get fit in time for the tournament.

Twenty-five players will attend the Canadian camp starting June 28 on the Gold Coast, with a final tune-up game against fourth-ranked England to be played July 14 behind closed doors.

Priestman will announce her final 23-woman roster on July 9, one day before the FIFA deadline. Sixth-ranked Canada opens Group B play July 21 against No. 42 Nigeria in Melbourne before facing No. 22 Ireland on July 26 in Perth and No. 10 Australia on July 31 back in Melbourne.

"With the preparation camp being only weeks away, I'm so excited to name this squad and see what this squad can bring as we move that much closer towards the Women's World Cup," Priestman said in a statement. "Picking this roster brought some incredibly difficult decisions and conversations, which I think speaks volumes to how competitive and exciting the group is."

"I must acknowledge the hard work of the players, the clubs and our dedicated support staff to have some long-term injured players available for this camp as I know all parties have done everything possible to get to this point," she added.

Deanne Rose, Nichelle Prince, Desiree Scott and Quinn, who goes by one name, all make the pre-tournament roster.

Rose and Prince have been recovering from Achilles injuries while Scott picked up an injury at the end of the 2022 season that required surgery. Quinn was dealing with a leg issue.

Veteran centre back Shelina Zadorsky has recovered from illness that kept her out of the last camp.

The pre-tournament roster contains a wealth of experience, led by Christine Sinclair. The team's talismanic captain, who turns 40 on Monday, is preparing for her sixth World Cup.

The world's leading international goal-scorer with 190, Sinclair has made 323 appearances for Canada.

Other veterans include Kadeisha Buchanan (131 caps), Alyssa Chapman (96), Jessie Fleming (115), Ashley Lawrence (117), Adriana Leon (96) and Sophie Schmidt (221).

Priestman has said she will give her injured players as much time as possible to return from health, which is understandable given the experience they bring to the table.

Scott has won 186 caps while Prince has 90, Quinn and Zadorsky 89 and Rose 73.

Janine Beckie will miss the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery. The influential and versatile forward, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in March in a Portland Thorns pre-season game, has 36 goals in 101 appearances for Canada.

The pre-tournament roster, which includes eight players yet to take part in a World Cup, has an average age of 27.

Forwards Clarissa Larisey and Evelyne Viens are both included on the camp roster although Canada Soccer says they won't be released by their Swedish clubs until the July 10 start of the official FIFA international window.

"This camp is about us solidifying our identity and player partnerships whilst preparing for our group stage opponents," said Priestman. "We know we have three difficult games, all with different styles of play and so being able to adapt and be equipped for all three is important whilst really harnessing and imposing our strengths on any opponent we face."

The World Cup features 32 countries playing 64 matches across nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The Olympic champion Canadian women last played April 11, when they lost 2-1 to No. 5 France in Le Mans.

Canada Pre-Tournament Camp Roster

Goalkeepers

Sabrina D'Angelo, Arsenal (England)

Lysianne Proulx, SCU Torreense (Portugal)

Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave FC (NSWSL).

Defenders

Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea (England)

Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL)

Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England)

Jade Rose, Harvard University (NCAA)

Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England)

Midfielders

Quinn, OL Reign (NWSL)

Marie-Yasmine Alidou D'Anjou, Famalic (Portugal)

Simi Awujo, USC (NCAA)

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England)

Julia Grosso, Juventus (Italy)

Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL)

Desiree Scott, Kansas City Current (NWSL)

Forwards