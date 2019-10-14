Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal, but Portugal falls to Ukraine
Ukrainians qualify for 2020 European Championship with victory
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal but couldn't keep Portugal from losing 2-1 to Ukraine in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.
Ronaldo scoring his 700th goal.... with a Messi-esque celebration...<br><br>You can’t separate the 🐐🐐<a href="https://t.co/v8nOHFVGgg">pic.twitter.com/v8nOHFVGgg</a>—@SazaFCB
Ronaldo netted his milestone goal for club and country by converting a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, when the defending European champions already trailed by two goals. It was the seventh goal in six qualifying matches for Ronaldo, and his 95th overall with Portugal.
Roman Yaremchuk had put Ukraine ahead less than 10 minutes into the match, and Andriy Yarmolenko added to the lead near the half-hour mark. Ukraine played with 10 men after defender Taras Stepanenko was sent off with a second yellow card for the handball that led to the penalty converted by Ronaldo.
Portugal kept pressing until the end but couldn't find the equalizer. Ronaldo had a few good chances, and Danilo came close with a long-range shot that struck the crossbar in stoppage time.
Ukraine would have qualified even with a draw.
Ukraine reached 19 points, eight more than Portugal and nine more than third-place Serbia, which won 2-1 at Lithuania.
Portugal has two qualifying matches left — against Lithuania and at Luxembourg.
Ukraine and Portugal had drawn 0-0 in their group opener in Portugal.
