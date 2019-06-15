York9 FC earns 1st win over Pacific FC

York9 FC earned their first Canadian Premier League win on Saturday, taking down Pacific FC 1-0 on a blustery day at York Lions Stadium.

An own goal from PFC defender Ryan McCurdy was the difference for York9, who were still good value for their victory.

PFC nearly took the lead in the 7th minute via an early penalty call. A Luca Gasparotto handball sent PFC captain Ben Fisk to the spot. Fisk failed to convert, with Y9 goalkeeper Nathan Ingham saving the attempt with a jump to his left. That sequence brought Pacific their only two goalward shots of the half as York9 dominated, holding possession well and creating numerous chances.

The Nine Stripes were rewarded for their first-half work in the 36th minute via an own goal from McCurdy. A low cross and a smart dummy found Emilio Estevez on the left side. The winger's shot was going wide but being directed by the PFC defender into his own net.

Pacific had better luck in the second half playing with the south wind to their back, firing off several tricky long-range efforts. Substitute Marcus Haber had the best chance for the visitors, with a clear-cut effort denied by a sprawling Ingham, who was key in sealing Y9 their first league victory.

Both sides will be back in action in the mid-week. York9 will move on to another play FC Edmonton on Wednesday, June 19, and Pacific will jet off to Winnipeg for a date with Valour FC on June 20.