York United, Atletico Ottawa play to a draw in CPL action

CPL

Anthony Joseph Novak scored in the 27th minute, and Cavalry FC went on to beat FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Cavalry FC defeat FC Edmonton 1-0

The Canadian Press ·
Atletico Ottawa and York United played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in CPL action. (@atletiOttawa/Twitter)

Cavalry FC (8-3-4) is riding a six-game unbeaten streak with four wins and two draws, and is now tied in points (28) with Pacific FC (8-3-4) for top spot in the CPL.

FC Edmonton (3-7-5) is winless in six matches with three draws.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Isaiah Shaw scored in the 82nd minute to draw the score even, and his Atletico Ottawa (3-8-4) club went on to tie York United (4-5-6) 2-2.

Both teams are winless in four matches with three draws and a loss each.

