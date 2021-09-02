York United, Atletico Ottawa play to a draw in CPL action
Anthony Joseph Novak scored in the 27th minute, and Cavalry FC went on to beat FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.
Cavalry FC defeat FC Edmonton 1-0
Cavalry FC (8-3-4) is riding a six-game unbeaten streak with four wins and two draws, and is now tied in points (28) with Pacific FC (8-3-4) for top spot in the CPL.
FC Edmonton (3-7-5) is winless in six matches with three draws.
Meanwhile, Malcolm Isaiah Shaw scored in the 82nd minute to draw the score even, and his Atletico Ottawa (3-8-4) club went on to tie York United (4-5-6) 2-2.
Both teams are winless in four matches with three draws and a loss each.
