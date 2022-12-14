Content
CPL expansion club Vancouver FC adds local keeper Callum Irving as club's first signing

Vancouver FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Callum Irving, making him the first player ever to agree to a deal with the Canadian Premier League expansion club.

29-year-old Vancouver native spent last 3 seasons with neighbouring Pacific FC

Soccer keeper wearing the number 13 rushes forward with a ball in his hands, wearing a long sleeve turquoise jersey and shorts.
Goalkeeper Callum Irving has left Pacific FC after setting the club record for clean sheets in a season, in 2022, and has joined CPL expansion side Vancouver FC. (@CallumIrving/Twitter)

The 29-year-old from Vancouver spent the last three CPL seasons with Victoria-based Pacific FC, helping the team win a league title in 2021.

Irving made 69 appearances in all competitions for Pacific over three seasons.

His 22 career clean sheets are a franchise record, and his 12 clean sheets in all competitions in 2022 set a club single-season record.

Irving began his professional career with the Rio Grande Valley Toros in the United Soccer League. He continued his career in the USL with the Ottawa Fury from 2016-19.

Internationally, Irving has made one appearance with the Canadian men's national team, a 4-2 win over Bermuda on Jan. 22, 2017.

"I have played across North America and am overjoyed by this opportunity to represent my hometown at the professional level," Irving said in a statement.

"I look forward to playing my part in introducing the Lower Mainland to the Canadian Premier League and getting to know the community of soccer fans in the area."

