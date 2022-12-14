CPL expansion club Vancouver FC adds local keeper Callum Irving as club's first signing
29-year-old Vancouver native spent last 3 seasons with neighbouring Pacific FC
Vancouver FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Callum Irving, making him the first player ever to agree to a deal with the Canadian Premier League expansion club.
The 29-year-old from Vancouver spent the last three CPL seasons with Victoria-based Pacific FC, helping the team win a league title in 2021.
Irving made 69 appearances in all competitions for Pacific over three seasons.
His 22 career clean sheets are a franchise record, and his 12 clean sheets in all competitions in 2022 set a club single-season record.
Internationally, Irving has made one appearance with the Canadian men's national team, a 4-2 win over Bermuda on Jan. 22, 2017.
"I have played across North America and am overjoyed by this opportunity to represent my hometown at the professional level," Irving said in a statement.
"I look forward to playing my part in introducing the Lower Mainland to the Canadian Premier League and getting to know the community of soccer fans in the area."
