Cavalry shut out 10-man HFX Wanderers to return to top of table
Valour snags 3rd place after comprehensive outing against Eddies
Elijah Adekugbe scored the winning goal in the 71st minute as Cavalry shut out 10-man HFX Wanderers 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League soccer action.
Joel Waterman added a goal in stoppage time after Wanderers goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams was given a straight red card in the 83rd minute for a reckless sliding challenge on Cavalry forward Aribim Pepple.
The win moved Calgary-based Cavalry (9-1-5, 32 points) a point ahead of Hamilton's Forge FC in the CPL's fall standings, though Forge will have the chance to reclaim top spot with a result over visiting York 9 on Sunday.
Halifax-based Wanderers fell to 2-7-7 and sit last in the seven-team league standings.
Also Saturday, Marco Bustos converted a 72nd-minute penalty to put the game away as Valour FC defeated visiting FC Edmonton 3-1.
Dylan Carreiro opened the scoring for Valour in the 12th minute, and Michele Paolucci made it 2-0 for the Winnipeg-based team in the 40th minute.
WATCH | Valour move into third after downing Eddies:
Easton Ongaro scored the lone Edmonton goal in the 56th.
Valour improved to 5-7-4 in the CPL's fall competition to sit third in the standings.
Edmonton dropped to 3-7-6 and was in sixth
