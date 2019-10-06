Cavalry shut out 10-man HFX Wanderers to return to top of table

Elijah Adekugbe scored the winning goal in the 71st minute as Cavalry shut out 10-man HFX Wanderers 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League soccer action.

Joel Waterman added a goal in stoppage time after Wanderers goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams was given a straight red card in the 83rd minute for a reckless sliding challenge on Cavalry forward Aribim Pepple.

The win moved Calgary-based Cavalry (9-1-5, 32 points) a point ahead of Hamilton's Forge FC in the CPL's fall standings, though Forge will have the chance to reclaim top spot with a result over visiting York 9 on Sunday.

Halifax-based Wanderers fell to 2-7-7 and sit last in the seven-team league standings.

Also Saturday, Marco Bustos converted a 72nd-minute penalty to put the game away as Valour FC defeated visiting FC Edmonton 3-1.

Dylan Carreiro opened the scoring for Valour in the 12th minute, and Michele Paolucci made it 2-0 for the Winnipeg-based team in the 40th minute.

WATCH | Valour move into third after downing Eddies:

Easton Ongaro scored the lone Edmonton goal in the 56th.

Valour improved to 5-7-4 in the CPL's fall competition to sit third in the standings.

Edmonton dropped to 3-7-6 and was in sixth