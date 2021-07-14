Pacific FC, HFX Wanderers FC play to stalemate

Goalkeeper Callum Irving only had to make two saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season as his Pacific FC side played to a 0-0 draw against HFX Wanderers FC on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League action.

Marco Bustos, who leads the CPL with three goals, had one shot on target for Pacific FC (3-1-2), which sits second in the standings one point behind Valour FC (4-1-0).

HFX Wanderers (1-2-2)' keeper Christian Oxner stopped four shots on target for his second shutout of the campaign.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season, but will return home at the end of July.

The CPL announced the home-market portion of its schedule on Monday, with teams set to play 20 more matches each through the end of the regular season on Nov. 6.

The third-year league kicked off its pandemic-delayed season on June 26, starting with a month's worth of games all in Winnipeg under a protective COVID-19 bubble.

The Manitoba capital is hosting the first 32 games of the campaign, with each of the eight teams playing eight matches in a stretch that runs through July 24.