Forge FC, Pacific FC players taken to hospital after head-to-head collision

Canadian Premier League players Malcolm Duncan of Forge FC and Kunle Dada-Luke of Pacific FC were taken to hospital after colliding head-to-head during the first half in Hamilton on Saturday.

Toronto-born Duncan, 24, and Mississauga, Ont., native Dada-Luke, 23, were in stable condition, according to a Forge FC statement on X, and went to the hospital for "precautionary assessment".

Both players were assessed by medical professionals on the pitch as the teams returned to their dressing rooms with the match halted.

Play resumed approximately half an hour after the players collapsed in the 21st minute. Forge FC led 2-1 at halftime.