905 Derby: York9 blanks Forge in dominant performance

York9 FC saved their best performance against their provincial rivals for last.

Y9 put in a dominant and complete performance in their home finale on Saturday, earning a convincing 4-0 win over Forge FC at York Lions Stadium in the final 905 Derby of the CPL campaign.

The Nine Stripes were winless in all four previous meetings against Forge, with just one draw (back in the league's inaugural match). The victory also allowed York (20 points) to leapfrog Valour FC (19 points) for third place in the table.

With the loss, Forge (34 points) remains behind league leaders Cavalry FC (35 points) in the Fall standings. Forge and Cavalry meet next Wednesday at Tim Hortons Field in a game that could decide the Fall championship for the Calgary-based club. Forge and Cavalry will also square off in the Canadian Premier League Finals – first leg on Oct. 26 in Hamilton, second leg on Nov. 2 in Calgary.

Di Chiara opens scoring

With Finals 2019 looming, Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis rested several starters vs. Y9, including defender David Edgar, goalkeeper Triston Henry, and league top scorer Tristan Borges (who came on as a second-half substitute).

Forge carved out the first chance of the game in the third minute as Chris Nanco's curler from 25 yards out hit the crossbar.

Y9 opened the scoring, with Joseph Di Chiara converting from 12 yards out after being hauled down by Forge defender Monti Mohsen to earn the penalty. It was Di Chiara's first goal of the CPL season.

Simon Adjei doubled York's advantage early in the second half, latching onto a ball played over the top by teammate Morey Doner, and slotting it past Forge goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.

Diyaeddine Abzi netted his first goal of the season, making it 3-0 for the hosts with a piledriver of a shot from the edge of the six-yard box that beat Roberts.

Rodrigo Gattas completed the rout late in regulation time, scoring a highlight-reel goal off of a volley from inside the box.