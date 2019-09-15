Forge FC widen lead atop CPL with draw against last-place Wanderers
Tristan Borges notches equalizer in 81st minute; teams meet Wednesday in Halifax
Forge FC avoided an upset against HFX Wanderers FC on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, grabbing two comeback goals en route to an eventual 2-2 draw.
The result, which was played out between the Canadian Premier League's top and bottom teams in the Fall standings, extends Forge's unbeaten run in the Fall season to 10 matches.
The Wanderers started off strong in just their second game since Aug. 10, keeping Forge from recording a shot on target in the first half. HFX would find the net soon after halftime via Akeem Garcia. Mohamed Kourouma's well-weighted pass found Garcia, who slashed home his fifth goal of the season to the far side of Henry.
League-leading Forge stormed back in the last 30 minutes, starting with their first shot on target, in the 68th minute, when Chris Nanco flicked the ball past 'keeper Christian Oxner off an in-swinging cross. Tristan Borges found an equalizer in the 81st minute, with a one-hit smash from a smart Anthony Novak layoff.
The teams meet again in Halifax at 5:30 p.m.
