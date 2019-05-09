Forge FC power past Pacific for 1st CPL victory

Anthony Novak and David Choiniere powered a Kyle Bekker-less Forge FC to a 3-0 win over Pacific FC in their CPL debuts on Wednesday, giving the Hamilton side their first victory in club history.

Novak made an immediate impact in the CPL by scoring a spectacular goal in the third minute, starting with his back to the goalkeeper and turning before blasting a shot into the top right corner of the net at Tim Hortons Field.

Fellow Forge forward Emery Welshman converted on that same north-stand side soon after, slotting home the second goal in the 14th minute after holding off a defender and finessing a series of impressive touches.

Choiniere assisted on Welshman's marker, his first in the CPL.

Missing centre-forward Marcus Haber up top due to a toe injury, Pacific FC's best chance in the match came in the final moments of the first half when a perfectly-weighted ball at the back post was headed wide by Issey Nakajima-Farran.

The final goal of the game came in the second half, in the 70th minute, when Forge captain Giuliano Frano headed home a Daniel Krutzen corner.

The match gives Forge their first win and puts them back into contention for the Spring Season title, having now collected four points from their first three matches. Pacific FC, meanwhile, sit on three points from three matches.