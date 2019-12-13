CPL MVP Tristan Borges returning to champions Forge FC in 2020

Forge FC midfielder Tristan Borges, the Canadian Premier League's player of the year in 2019, will be back with the CPL champions in 2020.

The club announced that Borges and captain/midfielder Kyle Bekker, a finalist for player of the year, are among 12 players already under contract for next season.

There had been some question about whether Borges might leave for greener pastures after the CPL's inaugural season that saw him win the Golden Boot award as the league's top scorer and win the Best U-21 Canadian Player of the Year in addition to MVP honours.

Other Forge players coming back are goalkeeper Triston Henry, defenders Dominic Samuel, Daniel Krutzen and Monti Mohsen, midfielders Elimane Cisse, Kwame Awuah and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson and forwards David Choiniere, Marcel Zajac and Chris Nanco.

The Hamilton club said more re-signings are expected from the 2019 roster.

