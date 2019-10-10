HFX Wanderers, Pacific FC split spoils in wild affair

The HFX Wanderers FC and Pacific FC shared spoils after drawing 1-1 in a wild match that featured plenty of late thrills for the Halifax crowd to enjoy.

Pacific defender Lukas MacNaughton got things going in the 13th minute, scoring off a corner to give his team a narrow lead.

But, MacNaughton would quickly undo his good work, bringing Kodai Iida down in the box, in the 26th minute, to concede a penalty, which Luis Alberto Perea slotted into the top left corner for his third of the year.

The second half marked the return of Pacific's Marcel De Jong. After a seven-month layoff with an Achilles injury, De Jong finally made his club debut in the 66th minute.

However he quickly made his presence felt, whipping a perfect cross to Terran Campbell from the left, which forced HFX keeper Christian Oxner to challenge well out of the box, drawing a yellow card.

De Jong would continue to cause problems for HFX, who themselves had a few good looks at goal as the minutes ticked on. Scott Firth had a shot on goal in the 86th for HFX, before De Jong found fellow substitute Issey Nakajima-Farran for another sight target three minutes later. Tomas Skublak, coming off the bench for HFX, had two late chances, too, but neither found the back of the net.