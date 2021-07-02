Soria scores late to lift FC Edmonton past Forge FC for 1st win of CPL season
York United FC squeezes out draw with Pacific FC
Ramon Soria scored the winner in the 87th minute as FC Edmonton downed Forge FC 2-0 on Thursday in Canadian Premier League play.
Jeannot Esua added a second late goal in the 94th minute to help FC Edmonton (1-1-0) secure its first victory of the season.
87’ - <a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a> 1-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RSoriaAlonso?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RSoriaAlonso</a> gives Edmonton the lead late in the match 🐰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FCEvFOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FCEvFOR</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/yM6ydsCOzX">pic.twitter.com/yM6ydsCOzX</a>—@CPLsoccer
Forge FC (0-2-0) controlled 58.8 per cent of possession but only managed two shots on net and is one of two squads yet to score a goal this season along with HFX Wanderers FC, which has also dropped its first two matches in Winnipeg.
York United FC draws with Pacific FC
Meanwhile, Jordan Wilson scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute, and York United FC (0-1-1) squeezed out a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC (1-0-1).
All eight CPL teams are playing at IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?