Soria scores late to lift FC Edmonton past Forge FC for 1st win of CPL season

Ramon Soria scored the winner in the 87th minute as FC Edmonton downed Forge FC 2-0 on Thursday in Canadian Premier League play.

Jeannot Esua added a second late goal in the 94th minute to help FC Edmonton (1-1-0) secure its first victory of the season.

Forge FC (0-2-0) controlled 58.8 per cent of possession but only managed two shots on net and is one of two squads yet to score a goal this season along with HFX Wanderers FC, which has also dropped its first two matches in Winnipeg.

York United FC draws with Pacific FC

Meanwhile, Jordan Wilson scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute, and York United FC (0-1-1) squeezed out a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC (1-0-1).

All eight CPL teams are playing at IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."