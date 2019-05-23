York9 advance in Canadian Championship qualifying with inaugural win

York9 FC is moving on in the Canadian Championship after taking down A.S. Blainville 1-0 in the second leg of their Round 1 tie Wednesday.

Ryan Telfer's 70th-minute goal was the difference for York9, who recorded their inaugural win in their first home match at York Lions Stadium.

Both teams enjoyed more chances than the reverse fixture in Montreal, which ended scoreless.

Telfer would poke home the first goal of the tie in the 70th minute when Simon Adjei's half volley was deflected and fell to the goalkeepers left. The midfielder got a toe to the ball, giving York9 the advantage and their first goal in front of their home fans.

York9 FC will now play FC Edmonton in the CanChamp second round, with the first leg set for June 5 at York Lions Stadium.

Wanderers move on

HFX Wanderers are moving on in their first Canadian Championship foray having dispatched Vaughan Azzurri 3-3, 3-1 on away goals.

Wednesday's second leg saw the Azzurri win 1-0, but HFX's three goals in Leg 1 was enough to see the side advance to take on Valour FC in Round 2 of the recently-expanded competition.

Vaughan's marker came in the 27th minute when a Ryan Raposo cross was deflected around the feet of Wanderers goalkeeper Christan Oxner, whose outstretched hand couldn't reach the ball as it rolled across the goal line. The marker meant the sides were tied on aggregate but HFX held the advantage on away goals.

The result means HFX Wanderers will move on to play Valour in the CanChamp's second round. Valour will host leg one on Wednesday, June 5, with the return leg slated for Wednesday, June 12.

Cavalry roll to 6th straight win

It's mission complete for Cavalry FC, who defeated fellow CPL outfit Pacific FC 2-1 at Spruce Meadows on Wednesday evening (4-1 overall on aggregate) and advance to meet Hamilton-based Forge FC in the Canadian Championship Qualifying Round 2.

An own goal by Pacific's Marcus Haber just two minutes into the match made Pacific FC's already-tough task even harder, having come into this game on the end of a 2-0 loss from Westhills Stadium in the first leg of this opening round.

Cavalry's Julian Buscher added a second in the 67th minute, getting on the end of a low drive into the box by a streaking Malyk Hamilton down the right, hitting the ball first-time and beating goalkeeper Mark Village to double the Cavs' advantage.