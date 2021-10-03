Late goal lifts York United FC to draw with HFX Wanderers FC

Julian Ulbricht's late header goal lifted York United into a 2-2 tie with HFX Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League on Sunday in Toronto.

York was trailing in the 78th minute when Ulbricht leapt to connect on Michael Petrasso's corner kick.

Alvaro Rivero got York on the scoreboard in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a poorly placed Halifax header to score with a left-footed boot.

Akeem Garcia opened scoring for the Wanderers when he slid to connect on a long cross in the 27th minute. Then Mamadi Camari notched his first career goal when he one-timed a cross from inside the six-yard box.

York is 7-5-9 and is fourth in the standings, while Wanderers (7-6-8) are one spot back.

Forge FC continued its climb up the CPL standings with a 3-0 victory over Atletico in Ottawa.

David Choiniere opened scoring in the seventh minute at TD Stadium, deking around an Atletico defender and then launching a shot past diving goalkeeper Dylon Powley.

Daniel Krutzen added a goal in the 52nd minute, connecting on a curling corner kick from Tristan Borges.

Woobens Pacius ran onto a pass up the middle to score in the 80th.

The Forge improved to 11-7-1 and sit just a point behind second-place Cavalry in the standings.

Last-place Atletico fell to 4-13-5.