Early strugglers York9, Pacific FC play to draw in CPL action
York benifits from 2nd-half surge, Pacific own goal
The home side ended a two-match goalless streak via first-half goals from Marcus Haber and Ben Fisk, with Haber's tall frame reaching up and heading home an in-swinging cross from Fisk in 28th minute. Fisk closed out a back-and-forth second half with an outside-the-box strike in the 42nd minute, sending PFC to the lockerroom with a 2-0 advantage.
That lead wouldn't last in the second half, though, as Y9 striker Simon Adjei was taken down in the first ten minutes of the second half, bringing Rodrigo Gattas to the spot. The Chilean converted cooly, scoring his first goal for Y9.
The equalizer then came from a corner in the 62nd minute when PFC defender Ryan McCurdy deflected the ball past his own teammate Mark Village in goal, putting the visitors back on even footing.
Both sides had quality scoring chances in the second half, with Pacific's Haber and Y9's Adjei missing key opportunities to put their team ahead. A last-gasp chance by Adjei, in particular, left York9 wanting for more.
The draw means Pacific (1-2-2) and York9 (0-2-1) sit fourth and seventh respectively in the sprint for the Spring season berth in the 2019 CPL Championship.
