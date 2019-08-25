Marcus Haber powers Pacific to 1st consecutive victory in club history
B.C. side marks grand re-opening of stadium with victory over Winnipeg's Valour FC
Pacific FC marked the grand re-opening of their Westhhills Stadium, in Langford, B.C., with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Winnipeg's Valour FC on Saturday.
After a sleepy first half, the game turned in the second following a red card and several controversial calls.
In-form Valour attacker Michael Petrasso got things started in the 58th minute, redirecting a cross from teammate Raphel Garcia to put the Winnipeg side up 1-0.
Two minutes later, Marcus Haber would draw Pacific level. Seconds after coming on as a substitute Haber headed home the equalizer, on his first touch.
WATCH | Haber's brace lifts Pacific past Valour:
Haber would then score the go-ahead, after being taken while away from the ball in the box by Valour's Raphael Ohin, in the 80th minute.
A hotly-contested final ten minutes followed. Matthew Baldisimo was sent off for dissent – with another red card given to Pacific's bench – giving Valour a lifeline. However they were unable to draw level, as Pacific recorded their first back-to-back victory in club history.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.