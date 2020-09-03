Skip to Main Content
HFX Wanderers score twice in 4 minutes to defeat Valour FC

De Carolis opened the scoring in the 36th minute for the Wanderers (2-1-3) and Bent doubled the lead in the 40th despite Valour (2-3-1) controlling much of the game.

The Canadian Press ·
HFX Wanderers forward Cory Bent (23) and defender Alex De Carolis (24) each scored during the team's 2-0 win over Valour FC on Wednesday. (@HFXWanderersFC/Twitter)

The HFX Wanderers made the most of their opportunities on Wednesday, with Alex De Carolis and Cory Bent scoring four minutes apart on their way to a 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premiere League play.

De Carolis opened the scoring in the 36th minute for the Wanderers (2-1-3) and Bent doubled the lead in the 40th despite Valour (2-3-1) controlling much of the game.

Valour FC held 64 per cent of possession in the match and outshot HFX 15-11 but couldn't solve 'keeper Christian Oxner.

Meanwhile, Victor Martinez Manrique scored a tiebreaking goal in the 90th minute, and expansion Atletico Ottawa (2-2-2) topped Pacific FC (2-2-2) on Wednesday, 1-0.

WATCH | HFX Wanderers earn clean sheet win over Valour FC:

Halifax temporarily moves into fourth place on the CPL table with a 2-0 win in the Island Games. 1:38

The current CPL season is being dubbed The Island Games as the teams are playing in a bubble in Charlottetown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four clubs in the eight-team league at the end of the 28-match opening stage advance to the six-match group stage. The top two teams from the group stage play in a single-match final.

