HFX Wanderers, Forge FC play to draw as 2nd round of CPL's Island Games kicks off

Halifax's HFX Wanderers FC tied Hamilton's Forge FC 1-1 in the opening game of the second round of the Canadian Premier League's 2020 season on Wednesday.

Akeem Garcia opened the scoring for HFX, while Paolo Sabak replied for defending champion Forge on a penalty in the 71st minute.

Sabak was awarded the penalty after HFX defender Jake Ruby was called for a handball inside the box.

Calgary's Cavalry FC was scheduled to face Pacific FC of Langford, B.C., later Wednesday.

Cavalry, HFX, Forge and Pacific advanced out of the eight-team first stage at The Island Games.

After the six-game group stage, the top two clubs will advance to the final on Sept. 19.

The winner will play the top Canadian team in Major League Soccer in its current second phase of its return-to-play plan in the Canadian Championship.

The Voyageurs Trophy and a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League will be on the line in the Canadian Championship.