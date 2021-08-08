York United edge HFX Wanderers with late goal, Pacific battles Edmonton to draw

A goal in the 76th minute rescued a single point for FC Edmonton Saturday as the club settled for a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League play.

Pacific's Matteo Polisi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and Terran Campbell put the home side up 2-0 with a goal in the 54th.

HIGHLIGHTS 📺<a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a> battled back against <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacificfccpl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacificfccpl</a> to earn an important point<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/NDTJHZJQI2">pic.twitter.com/NDTJHZJQI2</a> —@CPLsoccer

Edmonton's Easton Ongaro cut the deficit to a single goal in the 58th minute and Tobias Warschewski scored in the 76th to complete the 2-2 tie.

Pacific outshot Edmonton 11-4, with six attempts on target compared to three for the visitors.

Pacific (6-2-3) remains atop the CPL standings, three points above Valour FC.

Edmonton sits in sixth with a 3-5-3 record.

York United FC get late winner to edge HFX Wanderers FC

HFX Wanderers FC defeated York United FC at the Wanderers Grounds in Halifax by 3-2 on Saturday with a 90th minute goal by Lowell Wright. (Trevor MacMillan/HFX Wanderers FC)

Lowell Wright scored in the 90th minute to give York United a 3-2 win over the HFX Wanderers.

It was a busy first half, with Halifax's Jake Ruby opening the scoring in the 21st minute, Max Ferrari putting away an equalizer in the 39th and Joao Morelli getting the go-ahead goal just a minute later.

Isaiah Johnston scored for York in the 54th minute to knot the score at 2-2.

90’ <a href="https://twitter.com/HFXWanderersFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HFXWanderersFC</a> 2-3 <a href="https://twitter.com/yorkutdfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yorkutdfc</a> <br><br>In the final minute of regulation time <a href="https://twitter.com/LowellWright15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LowellWright15</a> gives York the late lead <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HFxvYRK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HFxvYRK</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/LSjhPMMfce">pic.twitter.com/LSjhPMMfce</a> —@CPLsoccer

The Wanderers (3-5-2) are second last in the CPL standings while United (4-4-3) sits in fifth spot.