York United edge HFX Wanderers with late goal, Pacific battles Edmonton to draw
Pacific remains atop CPL standings, 3 points above Valour FC
A goal in the 76th minute rescued a single point for FC Edmonton Saturday as the club settled for a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League play.
Pacific's Matteo Polisi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and Terran Campbell put the home side up 2-0 with a goal in the 54th.
HIGHLIGHTS 📺<a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a> battled back against <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacificfccpl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacificfccpl</a> to earn an important point<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/NDTJHZJQI2">pic.twitter.com/NDTJHZJQI2</a>—@CPLsoccer
Edmonton's Easton Ongaro cut the deficit to a single goal in the 58th minute and Tobias Warschewski scored in the 76th to complete the 2-2 tie.
Pacific outshot Edmonton 11-4, with six attempts on target compared to three for the visitors.
Edmonton sits in sixth with a 3-5-3 record.
York United FC get late winner to edge HFX Wanderers FC
Lowell Wright scored in the 90th minute to give York United a 3-2 win over the HFX Wanderers.
It was a busy first half, with Halifax's Jake Ruby opening the scoring in the 21st minute, Max Ferrari putting away an equalizer in the 39th and Joao Morelli getting the go-ahead goal just a minute later.
Isaiah Johnston scored for York in the 54th minute to knot the score at 2-2.
90’ <a href="https://twitter.com/HFXWanderersFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HFXWanderersFC</a> 2-3 <a href="https://twitter.com/yorkutdfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yorkutdfc</a> <br><br>In the final minute of regulation time <a href="https://twitter.com/LowellWright15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LowellWright15</a> gives York the late lead <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HFxvYRK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HFxvYRK</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/LSjhPMMfce">pic.twitter.com/LSjhPMMfce</a>—@CPLsoccer
The Wanderers (3-5-2) are second last in the CPL standings while United (4-4-3) sits in fifth spot.
