HFX Wanderers down FC Edmonton on Morelli brace for 1st win of season
Pacific FC continue dominant start with convincing victory over York United
Joao Neto Morelli scored twice to lead HFX Wanderers FC over FC Edmonton 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League on Saturday.
Morelli opened the scoring for the Wanderers (1-2-1) in the seventh minute before doubling the lead in the 55th. Fraser Aird replied for Edmonton (1-2-1) in the 64th.
Pacific beat York to extend dominant start
Also Saturday, Pacific FC (3-1-1) continued its dominant start to the season with a convincing 3-0 victory over York United FC (1-2-2).
Marco Bustos scored twice for Victoria-based Pacific — in the ninth and 53rd minutes. He leads all CPL players with three goals this campaign.
Matteo Polisi found the back of the net in the sixth minute.
Callum Irving made four saves for the clean sheet, his league-leading third of the year, tied with Valour FC's Jonathan Sirois.
The win pushed Pacific into first place in the CPL standings above idle Valour, who take on Forge FC Sunday afternoon.
Bottom of the table Atletico Ottawa face Cavalry FC later Sunday.
The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.
