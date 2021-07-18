Cavalry FC take down HFX Wanderers to snap 4-game losing skid

Ali Musse scored in the 52nd minute and Cavalry FC went on to defeat HFX Wanderers FC 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League Saturday.

With the win, Cavalry (3-2-2) snapped its four-game winless skid.

Anthony Novak scored in first-half stoppage time to give the Calgary-based team a 1-0 lead.

Samuel Salter scored a late consolation goal for the seventh-place Wanderers (1-3-2) in the 87th minute.

Forge FC edge Pacific FC with pair of 1st half goals

Later Saturday, defending champions Forge FC scored two first-half goals and held on to edge Pacific FC 2-1 to jump into second in the CPL standings.

Paolo Sabak scored for Forge (4-3-0) from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute before Kyle Bekker doubled the lead eight minutes later. It was Bekker's third goal of the season.

Forge have won two games in a row.

Josh Heard replied for Victoria-based Pacific (3-2-2) in the 77th.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.

