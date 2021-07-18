Skip to Main Content
CPL·CPL ROUNDUP

Cavalry FC take down HFX Wanderers to snap 4-game losing skid

Ali Musse scored in the 52nd minute and Cavalry FC went on to defeat HFX Wanderers FC 2-1, while defending champions Forge FC scored two first-half goals and held on to edge Pacific FC 2-1 and jump into second in the CPL standings on Saturday.

Forge FC move into 2nd place with win over Pacific FC

The Canadian Press ·
Cavalry FC defeated HFX Wanderers FC 2-1 in Canadian Premier League action on Saturday, snapping a four-game winless skid. (@CPLsoccer/Twitter)

Ali Musse scored in the 52nd minute and Cavalry FC went on to defeat HFX Wanderers FC 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League Saturday.

With the win, Cavalry (3-2-2) snapped its four-game winless skid.

Anthony Novak scored in first-half stoppage time to give the Calgary-based team a 1-0 lead.

Samuel Salter scored a late consolation goal for the seventh-place Wanderers (1-3-2) in the 87th minute.

Forge FC edge Pacific FC with pair of 1st half goals

Later Saturday, defending champions Forge FC scored two first-half goals and held on to edge Pacific FC 2-1 to jump into second in the CPL standings.

Paolo Sabak scored for Forge (4-3-0) from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute before Kyle Bekker doubled the lead eight minutes later. It was Bekker's third goal of the season.

Forge have won two games in a row.

Josh Heard replied for Victoria-based Pacific (3-2-2) in the 77th.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.

WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses online racist abuse after Euro Cup final:

Online racial abuse in Euro Cup aftermath

Sports

5 days ago
12:05
Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin, to discuss the online racial abuse directed at English soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, after the 2020 Euro Cup final. 12:05
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now