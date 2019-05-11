Valour FC enjoy 1st home celebrations with win over HFX

A tepid first half turned into a back-and-forth second at IG Field, as Valour FC finally got a taste of victory at home in Winnipeg courtesy of a 1-0 result against visiting HFX Wanderers FC, with Scottish-born Canadian striker Calum Ferguson scoring his first goal to earn all three points on Saturday.

The only goal of the match came in the 47th minute, with Dylan Sacramento picking out Ali Musse with a cutting through pass, before Musse plucked Ferguson out with a driven cross. The 24-year-old striker beat HFX defender Chrisnovic N'sa to the ball and smartly finished, despite facing immediate pressure by onrushing opposition goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams.

The Wanderers crafted only a handful of half-chances, with Peter Schaale threatening twice in the first half, and both Kodai Iida and Akeem Garcia coming close with missed shots in the second. However, Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens, deputizing for a rested Tyson Farago, ensured his clean sheet through a series of admirable saves.

Marco Bustos of Valour, making his debut in front of his hometown crowd, tested Williams late in the match with a clear shot on goal, but couldn't get his attempt past the experienced Trinidad and Tobago net-minder.

It was the final attempt of the day, and while it wasn't pretty, Valour head coach Rob Gale will be pleased with the victory at home nonetheless, despite losing defender Adam Mitter to a shoulder injury in the 41st minute of play.

Valour returns to IG Field on May 18, hosting Forge FC in a match with CONCACAF League implications. Meanwhile, the Wanderers switch tracks to Canadian Championship action, travelling to Vaughan, Ont., to take on League1 Ontario champions Vaughan Azzurri in the first of two legs in the opening round of Voyageurs Cup action.