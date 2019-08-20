Valour storm back with big 2nd half to down FC Edmonton
Michael Petrasso scores league-leading 4th penalty in victory
Valour FC came from behind with a valiant second-half effort at IG Field on Monday, downing a high-flying FC Edmonton side 3-1.
A mistake from Valour's Mathias Janssens and Yohan Le Bourhis gifted a breakthrough for Edmonton in the 30th minute. Oumar Diouck took advantage of a poor pass, stripping Le Bourhis and finding Easton Ongaro after a scramble. Ongaro finished his chance for his fifth goal in as many games.
WATCH | Valour FC rally in 2nd half to beat FC Edmonton:
Valour failed to penetrate through the first half, eventually switching to a 3-5-2 formation in search of an equalizer.
Rob Gale's side earned a penalty for the fourth match in a row at IG Field in the 51st minute when Michael Petrasso was shoved to the ground by Edmonton's James Marcelin. Petrasso went to the spot and converted, scoring his league-leading fourth penalty in the process.
Valour would take the lead with a scorching, hyper-powered strike from Louis Beland-Goyette, who one-hit a blast that found the top corner in the 69th minute.
A third and final would come from Marco Bustos in the 81st minute.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.