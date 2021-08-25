Valour FC ends 6-game skid with shutout victory over FC Edmonton
FC Edmonton falls to 0-2-2 in its last 4 matches, following Tuesday's loss
William Akio scored twice, and Valour FC ended a six-game winless streak with a 3-0 win over FC Edmonton on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League action.
Akio opened the scoring in the second minute, then doubled his club's lead in the 52nd.
Rafael Galhardo de Souza added a third goal in the 62nd for Valour FC (7-6-1), who had five losses and a draw during its skid.
FC Edmonton (3-6-4) outshot their opponent 14-9 (6-6 on target) and carried 57 per cent of possession, but fell to 0-2-2 in its last four matches.
HIGHLIGHTS: <a href="https://twitter.com/ValourFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ValourFootball</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/gRFMhkCFZ7">pic.twitter.com/gRFMhkCFZ7</a>—@CPLsoccer
Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leads the CPL with 52 total saves in 12 appearances and is tied for the league lead with seven clean sheets.
