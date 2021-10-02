Skip to Main Content
CPL·New

FC Edmonton ties Valour FC on Ongaro's 2nd-half goal

Easton Ongaro scored for the second consecutive game to lift FC Edmonton to a 1-1 draw with Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League on Saturday. Moses Dyer connected on a penalty shot in the 14th minute to give Valour an early lead.

Moses Dyer converts penalty kick in 14th minute to give Valour early lead

The Canadian Press ·
Valour FC and FC Edmonton played to a 1-1 draw in CPL action at IG Field in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Robert Reyes Ong/Valour FC)

Easton Ongaro scored for the second consecutive game to lift FC Edmonton to a 1-1 draw with Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League on Saturday.

Moses Dyer converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute to give Valour an early lead.

Ongaro scored in the 67th minute, making a well-time run up the middle into the box and one-timing a cross from Tobias Warschewski. The 23-year-old Ongaro also appeared in the score sheet of Edmonton's 3-2 loss to Cavalry FC on Wednesday.

He also scored the last time these two teams met, a 3-0 Edmonton victory on Sept. 7. It was also the last time Edmonton won a game.

Valour FC (7-11-3) had 62 per cent of the possession and had six shots on target to three for Edmonton (4-10-7).

