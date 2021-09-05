Skip to Main Content
Cavalry FC, Pacific FC edge Valour FC, FC Edmonton to remain top of CPL standings

Cavalry FC extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and Pacific FC won their second straight on Saturday to remain tied atop the Canadian Premier League standings. Both teams have identical 9-3-4 records after 16 matches this season.

The Canadian Press ·
Cavalry FC beat Valour FC by the minimum score to extended their unbeaten streak to seven games at the IG Field in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Robert Reyes Ong/Valour FC)

A 32nd-minute goal by Joe Mason — his fifth of the year — gave Cavalry a 1-0 victory over Valour FC (7-8-1), which have dropped three of their last four. Mason chested down a cross from Ben Fisk before poking the ball past Jonathan Sirois.

Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci made three saves for the clean sheet, his fifth of the season.

Later on Saturday, Pacific FC held on for a 2-1 win against FC Edmonton (3-8-5), winless in seven straight contests.

Alejandro Diaz scored in the 28th minute and Kadin Chung doubled the visitors' lead six minutes later. Easton Ongaro replied for Edmonton in the 72nd.

Pacific was reduced to 10 men when Jamar Dixon was shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute but the home side could not find an equalizer.

The Victoria-based club has only lost once in its last nine games — a 2-1 defeat to Cavalry on Aug. 20.

