HFX Wanderers secure top 4 finish, advance to CPL Island Games group stage
Pacific FC rally past FC Edmonton to notch final playoff berth
Akeem Garcia scored in the 15th minute as HFX Wanderers FC blanked Atletico Ottawa 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the group stage of the Canadian Premier League with a top four finish at the Island Games.
Alessandro Riggi also scored for the Wanderers, which finished the season in second place. Ottawa, playing in its first season in the CPL, needed a win to advance.
Later Sunday, Josh Heard and Marco Bustos scored 11 minutes apart in the second half as Pacific FC rallied over FC Edmonton 2-1 to clinch the final spot in the top 4.
Easton Ongaro scored in the 59th minute to put Edmonton ahead 1-0.
Sunday's games marked the final day of the first round.
The current CPL season is being dubbed The Island Games as the teams are playing in a bubble in Charlottetown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top four clubs in the eight-team league at the end of the 28-match opening stage advance to the six-match group stage. The top two teams from the group stage play in a single-match final.
The times and fixtures for The Island Games Group Stage have been confirmed 🗓<br><br>Catch all of the action on <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> starting Wednesday + Saturday's doubleheader on <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/2tcHuukvtf">pic.twitter.com/2tcHuukvtf</a>—@CPLsoccer
Hamilton's Forge FC secured a spot in the next round Saturday after a 2-2 draw against Valour FC that eliminated the Winnipeg club. And Calgary's Cavalry FC secured top spot in the standings with a 1-0 win over York9 FC.
No. 2 seed Wanderers will open the group stage Wednesday against No. 3 Forge followed by No. 1 Cavalry against No. 4 Pacific.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.