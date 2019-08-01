Valour benefit from late penalty kick again

For the second time in a row, Valour FC scraped a point at home with a late penalty kick, as they drew 2-2 with Pacific FC on Wednesday.

Michael Petrasso's produced the last-gasp equalizer.

Valour opened the game on a good note, with recent signing Michele Paolucci scoring in his first start for the club. The Italian forward volleyed home a rebound in the box after his teammate Marco Bustos sent in a free kick which took a dangerous deflection.

The visitors responded as Pacific's Ben Fisk tapped in a loose ball from the six-yard box after Valour's defence cleared a chance off their goal line just seconds before.

On the brink of halftime, centre-back Lukas MacNaughton rose high above his opposite number in the box to score an emphatic header. Zach Verhoven's cross found MacNaughton as a clever short corner kick from Pacific sent the Valour defenders into disarray.

Valour didn't go down without a fight, spending the second half almost entirely on the front foot and outshooting Pacific 11-4 in the last 45.

It wasn't until the very end of the 90 minutes, however, that they'd find their reward.

Just before the clock ran into stoppage time, Valour's Skylar Thomas was hauled down in the box and referee Mathieu Souaré pointed to the penalty spot. Petrasso, who looked sharp in his return to the lineup after well over a month on the sidelines, stepped up to score the spot kick, sending 'keeper Nolan Wirth the wrong way.

Valour managed to hold on to their late equalizer to secure their second straight draw, earned in similar circumstances to the weekend's 1-1 result against Cavalry FC.