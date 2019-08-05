Winnipeg's Valour FC remain winless in the Canadian Premier League's fall season after falling 1-0 to the Wanderers in Halifax on Monday.

Wanderers defender Matthew Arnone put away the game's lone goal in the 58th minute, redirecting a bouncing ball past Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens on a corner kick.

🌊<a href="https://twitter.com/HfxWanderersFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HfxWanderersFC</a> pull out ahead off the set piece corner! <br> <br>🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/arnonematthew23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arnonematthew23</a> connects to go one nil up! <br><br>🔵 HFX 1 - 0 VAL ⚫️<br><br>⚖️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HFXvsVAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HFXvsVAL</a><br><br>👉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPLxOneSoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPLxOneSoccer</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/LsCl3NIBFT">pic.twitter.com/LsCl3NIBFT</a> —@onesoccer

Janssens made four saves in the contest, while 'keeper Christian Oxner stopped two shots to register a clean sheet for Halifax (2-5-0)

Winnipeg was forced to play injury time down a man after defender Jordan Murrell was sent off with a red card.

The fall season has been difficult for Valour (0-2-3), who haven't won a game since beating Edmonton FC 1-0 on June 2. The club is now winless in their last 11 matches across all competitions.