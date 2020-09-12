Pacific FC eliminated from CPL finals contention with loss to Forge
Wanderers joint table leaders following win over Cavalry
Daniel Krutzen scored on a penalty kick in the first half as Hamilton's Forge FC downed Pacific FC in the group stage of the Island Games on Saturday to eliminate the Langford, B.C., team from finals contention in the Canadian Premier League.
Anthony Novak added the second Forge goal in the 71st minute.
Forge, the No. 2 seed after the first stage of the CPL season, opened the group stage with a 1-1 tie against No. 2 seed HFX Wanderers. They close out the six-game round against No. 1 Cavalry FC on Tuesday.
No. 4 Pacific lost 3-1 to Cavalry on Wednesday. They cap their group schedule against the Wanderers next week.
Later Saturday, HFX beat Cavalry 2-1, with Akeem Garcis and Joao Morelli Neto scoring on penalty kicks for the Halifax side. Jair Ayrton Cordova Carpio scored the lone goal for the Calgary-based team.
The CPL final goes next Saturday between the top two clubs following the group stage.
Comments
